Kalamazoo Township officers investigate suspicious death

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Township officers say they are investigating a death considered to be suspicious.

Officers were called at noon Thursday to the 3000 block of N. Pitcher Street near E. Mosel Avenue for a report of an unresponsive person. 

Police then found a 44-year-old man, who was declared dead at the scene. 

The cause of death is not immediately clear, but officers say they are investigating it as a suspicious death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kalamazoo Township police at 269.381.0391 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

