Kalamazoo Township officers investigate suspicious death

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Township officers say they are investigating a death considered to be suspicious.

Officers were called at noon Thursday to the 3000 block of N. Pitcher Street near E. Mosel Avenue for a report of an unresponsive person.

Police then found a 44-year-old man, who was declared dead at the scene.

The cause of death is not immediately clear, but officers say they are investigating it as a suspicious death.