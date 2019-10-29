Kalamazoo Twp. officers search for missing woman

A courtesy photo of Deltaje Shauntrice Pritchett sent by the Kalamazoo Township Police Department. (Oct. 29, 2019)

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Township officers are looking for a missing 20-year-old woman.

Investigators say Deltaje Shauntrice Pritchett lives in the Kalamazoo-area but was last seen in Battle Creek on Oct. 17. On that day, she had an argument with her cousin. Authorities drove Pritchett to a different location, but her family hasn’t seen her since, according to the Kalamazoo Township Police Department.

Pritchett’s cellphone has gone to voicemail since Wednesday, police say.

Officers describe Pritchett as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, 160 pounds and African American. She has a medium build, brownish/green hazel eyes and reddish-brown hair, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kalamazoo Township police at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.