Kalamazoo to buy home security cams to help deter gun violence

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Kalamazoo plans to buy home security cameras to pass out in neighborhoods in an effort to combat gun violence.

The Kalamazoo City Commission on Monday OK’d spending $100,000 to fight gun violence.

Part of that money will go toward buying the security cameras, which would be then passed out to people in the Northside, Edison and Eastside neighborhoods who want one. Those neighborhoods have seen the most gun violence.

The cameras have not yet been purchased and aren’t yet being distributed.

In addition, the cash will pay for programs aimed at engaging community leaders to combat violence, offering mental health services for victims of gun violence and repairing housing damaged by gunfire.

While Kalamazoo has seen 11 gun-related homicides so far this year compared to 2019’s 13, the number of nonfatal shootings has doubled from 31 last year to 60 this year.