Kalamazoo swears in new mayor, commissioners

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Kalamazoo has a new mayor for the first time since 2007.

Mayor David Anderson was sworn in with three other commissioners.

David Anderson sworn in as Kalamazoo mayor. (Nov. 11, 2019)

Patrese Griffin is now the Vice Mayor, along with Chris Praedel and Jeanne Hess, who are serving as commissioners.

One of the first acts of the new commission was to recognize former Mayor Bobby Hopewell and former Commissioner Don Cooney for their service to the city.

Hopewell has served as mayor for 12 years, which is the longest tenure for the elected office in the city’s history.

“I just want to mention what a great privilege it has been to work with such smart and driven staff,” Hopewell said.

Bobby Hopewell, former mayor of Kalamazoo addressing the new city commission. (Nov. 11, 2019)

Cooney had been on the commission for more than two decades.

“I want to thank the people of Kalamazoo for giving me the chance to do this work for 22 years and I want to thank my colleagues,” Cooney said. “It is such a joy and honor to serve with such wonderful people.”

Both were recognized with a proclamation and received an honorary key to the city.

Mayor Anderson presenting an honorary key to the city to outgoing Commissioner Don Cooney. (Nov. 11, 2019)

The new mayor, David Anderson, thanked the community for their support and pledged to keep working toward Kalamazoo’s future.

“I appreciate it very much for all of us who are here tonight participating in this and through the entire campaign,” Anderson said.

The first meeting was mainly ceremonial. The commission’s first regular business meeting is on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.