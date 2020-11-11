Kalamazoo State Theatre to resume indoor events

Inside the Kalamazoo State Theatre on Sept. 4, 2020. The theater has been shut down for more than five months under of the governor’s coronavirus mitigation orders.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — After months of being closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kalamazoo State Theatre announced it will be hosting its first indoor, in-person event.

The Herbology Presents 2020 Movie Series: Cheech and Chong’s “Up in Smoke” at 2 p.m. Saturday marks the Kalamazoo State Theatre’s first indoor event since March 7.

Due to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services guidelines, the theatre noted all events will be at reduced capacity and subject to social distancing guidelines. Temperature checks and masks will be required to enter. Inside the event, all seating will be reserved and separated into areas of no more than four seats to ensure social distancing.

The Kalamazoo State Theatre released a video on YouTube showing what guests can expect when they visit.

More information on upcoming events can be found on the Kalamazoo State Theatre’s website and Facebook page.

The reopening comes as Michigan is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases. On Tuesday, the state announced 6,473 more cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in the state and 84 more related deaths recorded.