Kalamazoo schools issues bed bug warning during rise

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials at Kalamazoo Public Schools are warning families about a growing threat of bed bugs.

The district posted a letter on Facebook Wednesday that will be sent home with students Thursday.

The district says a case of bedbugs was identified last week Wednesday at Milwood Magnet Middle School and it was treated Friday after students and staff left the building.

An additional bedbug was found Tuesday and Rose Pest Solutions inspected the school with K-9 detection, at which time no bugs were found.

The Kalamazoo County Health Department says they are seeing more reports of bed bug infestations and they could spread quickly if they make it into a school.

KPS is warning parents to regularly check for signs of bed bugs, including along the seams of mattresses, couches and chairs.

They says they take the issue seriously and will increase the frequency of K-9 inspections. They also say schools will treat if bugs are detected.