Kalamazoo schools improve, end balanced schedule pilot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Kalamazoo schools that were on the state’s list of failing public schools have completed their partnership with the state of Michigan.

Washington Writers Academy and Woodward School of Technology and Research were placed on the Michigan School Reform Office’s list of 38 failing public schools in January of 2017. The state could have shut the two schools down it they didn’t improve.

Kalamazoo Public Schools along with nine parents and Saginaw Public Schools sued the state in February of 2017 to keep the schools open.

“We don’t believe the laws are on (the state’s) side. If you read the law that authorizes the SRO, I think you’ll find little support for what they’re doing,” former Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice said at the time.

The district and the state came to an agreement in April of 2017 to keep the schools open with an outline for 18- and 36-month goals. The 18-month goals included a 3% decrease in the gap between the schools’ figures and the state average in reading and math proficiency. That benchmark increased to 6% in 36 months.

Both schools moved to a “balanced schedule” for the 2018-2019 school year as part of a pilot program to reduce the “summer slide.” The school year for the two schools started in July and had longer breaks throughout the school year.

Rice told News 8 in 2018, “What happens for our kids is they don’t read during the summer. They suffer a slide in their reading levels. If you reduce the summer, you reduce the slide and kids are able to gain more in their reading levels over a period of years.”

Current KPS Superintendent Dr. Rita Raichoudhuri on Monday announced the schools successfully completed their partnership with the state in June and the decision was made not to continue the balanced schedule pilot.

“This decision was not made lightly,” Raichoudhuri said. “The senior leadership team and I met with the principals of WWA and WSTAR to discuss pros and cons; read research papers about balanced calendars; reviewed financial, logistical and scalability implications; and studied the schools’ data. Based on our findings, this decision is in the best interest of Kalamazoo Public Schools as a whole and the two schools.”

Starting with the 2021-2022 school year, all elementary buildings will open at the same time, will have the same breaks and end at the same time.