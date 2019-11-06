Kalamazoo school board to vote on ALICE training

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education will decide Thursday whether the district will move forward with controversial ALICE training.

Interim Superintendent Gary Start has recommended (PDF) that the active shooter response training be finished at the nine schools that haven’t completed the program.

The ALICE — an acronym for alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate — training was suspended after parents voiced concerns it was too intense for children.

Start said several changes were made after a parent meeting last month. The presentations were modified, especially for the lower elementary students. Parents will also be able to view the presentations online and return a form to opt out. The training will be conducted during school assemblies instead of in individual classrooms.

If the school board approves the training, it would be completed between Nov. 20 and Nov. 26.