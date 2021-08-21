Kalamazoo resident shot; police search for suspect

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a suspect connected to an early morning shooting in Kalamazoo.

It happened just after 3 a.m. in the area of E Belmont Street and S Burdick Street.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the area for the report of gunshots in the area. While officers were searching the scene, they got a call that a 23-year-old Kalamazoo resident showed up to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the leg.

The resident was rushed into surgery and is currently in serious condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269)488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269)343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.