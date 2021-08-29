Kalamazoo resident recovering after shooting; suspect in custody

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo resident is recovering after being shot inside a home.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety say officers responded to the 1300 block of Krom Street around 4:30 a.m. Sunday for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old Kalamazoo resident who was shot inside a the home.

The 38-year-old was treated at the hospital and is expected to survive.

A Van Buren County Sheriff Deputy K9 responded to the scene to track the suspect. During the track, a Kalamazoo Public Safety sergeant saw the suspect outside of a home in the 1600 block of N Westnage Avenue. The suspect was taken into custody.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.