Kalamazoo resident arrested for felonious assault, weapons seized

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a felonious assault with a handgun early Friday morning.

Officers arrived in the 100 block of E Maple St at around 4:30 a.m. to find a group of people where one person attacked by a man with a gun.

KDPS officers were able to get a description of the suspect, a 29-year-old man from Kalamazoo, and arrest him after a search in the area. The suspect had a handgun on him when he was taken into custody.

During the search, police also found two more handguns.

The 29-year-old Kalamazoo resident was arrested for felonious assault and other weapons offenses, police say.

This incident is still under investigation by KDPS and anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact them at (269) 488-8911 or Kalamazoo Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.