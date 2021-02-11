Kalamazoo Public Schools will finish out school year fully remote

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Public Schools has decided against bringing students back in to the classroom in person for the rest of the school year.

The district announced Thursday it will remain fully virtual through the end of the academic year, citing an overwhelming preference for that option from teachers and staff.

KPS parents also preferred to stay virtual, though by a narrower margin than faculty. The alternative presented to them would have had students in the classroom two days per week.

The teacher’s union has approved the plan.

A new plan for the 2021-2022 academic year will be developed over the summer.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had set a goal for all districts in the state to at least offer an in-person option by March 1. Most in West Michigan have already done so.