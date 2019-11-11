Loy Norrix High School to close Monday for threat

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Public Schools announced that Loy Norrix High School will be closed Monday due to a threat.
A threat was posted Sunday evening on social media about harming the school Monday morning. The district is taking precaution by closing the school.
A tweet posted by the district says they are investigating the threat to determine credibility.
In a statement, the district says they have been in contact with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and that they will provide more information as it becomes available.
The district asks that anyone with information contact KDPS immediately. You can contact them at 269.488.8911.