Kalamazoo Public Schools move graduation ceremonies outdoors

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Public Schools announced that its graduation ceremonies will be held outdoors due to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s latest executive order limiting indoor gathers to 10 people.

The district released the following updated graduation ceremony information Friday:

Phoenix High School and Kalamazoo Innovation Learning Program ceremonies will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Loy Norrix High School’s soccer field, located at 606 E Kilgore Road.

Loy Norrix High School’s graduation ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday on the football field, located at 2432 N Drake Road.

Kalamazoo Central High School will hold its event at 6 p.m. Thursday on the football field, located at 2432 N Drake Road.

The events will be held rain or shine so the district is urging families to be prepared for all weather.

Face coverings are required, and social distancing guidelines must be followed.

The ceremonies will also be streamed live on the district’s YouTube channel.