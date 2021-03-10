Kalamazoo public safety opens application to hire officers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Kalamazoo is looking to hire public safety officers.

Online applications with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety will open March 10 and close March 28.

KDPS, which prides itself on being the nation’s largest public safety department, responds to calls regarding services for police, fire and medical emergencies.

Those applying must be at least 21 years old by the hiring date, have good moral character, a valid driver’s license and pass the steps in the hiring process.

There are several steps in the hiring process:

Initial application and questionnaire

Written exam

PSO agility test

First interview

Background check

Second interview with chief

Psychological, medical and drug screenings

All basic academic training certifications must be met: the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards, the Fire Fighters Training Council and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Kalamazoo public safety officers work 14 days of a 28-day rotation.

After completing the process successfully, employment offers are expected for August.

More information on the job opening can be found on the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety’s website.