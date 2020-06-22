Kalamazoo Public Library reopens with reduced services

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — All Kalamazoo Public Library locations reopened Monday with limited services.

Hours are also limited:

Central: Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oshtemo: Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Alma Powell, Eastwood and Washington Square: Monday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays from 1 p.m to 5 p.m.

All locations are closed on Sundays, officials say.

KPL says face masks are required to enter buildings. The library also says it set up new protocols to prevent spreading illness.

Last week, locations opened as drop-off locations.

More information on the reopening of KPL can be found on its website.