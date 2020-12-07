Kalamazoo proposes budget for next fiscal year

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Kalamazoo has laid out its proposed $213.9 million budget for 2021.

In all, the city would spend about 5.3% more than the current fiscal year’s budget. Spending from the general fund alone would be $68.3 million, a little more than 1% more.

Projects include water and wastewater infrastructure upgrades, more road funding, improvements to the Kalamazoo Farmers Market and building a new public safety station in the Edison neighborhood. The budget also adds a diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator and public safety community collaborator.

While City Manager Jim Ritsema, whose office is in charge of designing the budget, noted that the pandemic is affecting revenue, he said “prudent steps we took this year” allowed for a budget that improved services while still being fiscally responsible.

Kalamazoo’s budget is backed by the Foundation For Excellence, an endowment funded by private donations that was designed to stabilize the city’s budget, keep taxes low and pay or aspirational projects.

The Kalamazoo City Commission will review the budget during its Dec. 14 work session, which will steam live online. It will hold a public hearing on the budget in January. Spending must be OK’d by Jan. 31.