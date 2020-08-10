Kalamazoo Promise waives full-time requirement for this school year

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Promise says recipients do not have to attend Kalamazoo Public Schools full-time during the upcoming school year to get their scholarship money.

The program announced the move Monday afternoon, citing the coronavirus pandemic and noting some students may not be going to school full-time when classes resume.

In a Facebook post, the Promise urged students to remain full-time in 2020-21 if possible, but also reminded them that if they move to part-time, they should look into how that’s going to affect other financial aid.

Launched 15 years ago, the Promise covers tuition at trade schools, colleges and universities all around Michigan for KPS graduates. The district says it has seen an increase in graduation numbers since the program was started, from 454 the year before it was available to 715 in the spring of 2019.