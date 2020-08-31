Kalamazoo to hold press conference on response to demonstration clash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo officials will hold a virtual press conference this afternoon to discuss a review of how authorities handled the mid-August clash between a hate group and counter-protesters.

The 2 p.m. briefing will stream live on woodtv.com. City Manager Jim Ritsema, Mayor David Anderson, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Karianne Thomas and KDPS Assistant Chief Vernon Coakley will speak.

Violence broke out Aug. 15 between members of the Proud Boys and local counter-protesters. People from both sides were armed, police say. News 8 crews saw people punching, kicking and even pepper-spraying one another.

While officers were staged in the area before the brawl began, it took them several minutes to intervene. Ten people, including an MLive reporter and a juvenile, were arrested, but the city attorney and county prosecutor declined to pursue any of the cases.

Ritsema and Anderson ordered the review of KDPS’s response to inform how officials will plan to address future situations.

The Kalamazoo City Commission has formed a committee to set guidelines for KDPS protest response. It should report back to the full commission with a preliminary plan at the Sept. 8 meeting.