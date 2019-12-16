Kalamazoo police seek tips in monthlong search for woman

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo officers are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a woman who’s been missing for a month.

Crystal Shauntal Walker, 22, was last seen by her family on Nov. 16. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says at that time, she was in the 700 block of Reed Avenue which is in the area of Reed Park, near Portage Street.

Undated courtesy photos of Crystal Shauntal Walker. (Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

Walker is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and has stars tattooed on her upper chest area.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact KDPS at 269.337.8369, Kalamazoo County dispatchers at 269.488.8911 or leave an anonymous tip with Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.