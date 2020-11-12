Kalamazoo police seek robbery, stabbing suspect

A sketch of a suspect in a robbery and stabbing in Kalamazoo on Nov. 5, 2020. (Courtesy of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo are looking for a man who robbed and stabbed another man last week.

It happened Nov. 5 around 4:45 p.m. on Charlotte Avenue between Humphrey and Main streets, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety news release.

They say a 71-year-old man was approached by another man who demanded his wallet. The victim told the suspect that he didn’t have a wallet. The suspect threw the victim to the ground and searched him.

Related Content Kalamazoo police search for stabbing suspect

The suspect then stabbed the victim several times and left the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is still there in stable condition.

The suspect has been described as a 6-foot-2, 200-pound Black man with medium to dark complexion and light colored eyes. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray cloth face mask and gray winter hat.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the KDPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.