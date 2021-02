KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A missing teenage boy in Kalamazoo has been found safe, police say.

Graylee Wilburn Smith, 16, was last seen Thursday around 5 p.m. walking in the area of Lake Street and Division Street. Around 11:30 p.m. police said Smith had been found safe and returned home.

Authorities were worried for Smith’s wellbeing because they say he is on the autism spectrum and left without his medication.