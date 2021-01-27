Kalamazoo police seek 3 armed robbery suspects

Courtesy photos from surveillance video of three armed robbery suspects on Jan. 26, 2021. (Courtesy: The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo are looking for suspects in an armed robbery that happened on Monday.

It happened around 6:55 p.m. at Tienda Guatemalteca on South Burdick Street near East Alcott Street, just west of Portage Road.

Police say three males went into the business and robbed the store at gunpoint.

Store employees complied with the armed robbers’ demands.

The suspects left the store and have not yet been found.

Officers say surveillance video shows a small silver sedan leaving the scene right after the robbery. The three suspects were all wearing black hooded sweatshirts and masks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Pubic Safety at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.