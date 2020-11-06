Kalamazoo police search for stabbing suspect

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for the suspect in connection to a stabbing in Kalamazoo Thursday.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Charlotte Avenue between Humphrey and Main streets, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety news release.

The victim was approached by the suspect who demanded property from the victim. When the victim refused, the suspect stabbed them multiple times, the release said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that police said are not considered life-threatening.

The suspect is described as being around 6-foot. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark pants and a black face covering.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.