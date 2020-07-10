Kalamazoo police search for missing teen with special needs

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Kalamazoo are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl with special needs.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said deputies were called around 3:20 a.m. Friday to E Kilgore Service Road near the intersection of E Kilgore Road for a report of a missing person.

Family members said 16-year-old Derricka Lewis walked away and has not been seen since. They believe she may be confused about her surroundings.

Lewis is described as being around 5-foot-5 and 230 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts with black, red and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.