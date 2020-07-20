Kalamazoo police search for missing man

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

An undated courtesy photo of James Canedo, Jr.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo are looking for a missing 30-year-old man.

James Gerald Canedo, Jr. last spoke with his family on Friday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says.

Canedo is described as 5-foot-6 weighing 165 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Canedo drives a green late-90s model Buick or Oldsmobile. They believe he left in the car to an unknown location.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 

 