Kalamazoo police search for missing man

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo are looking for a missing 30-year-old man.

James Gerald Canedo, Jr. last spoke with his family on Friday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says.

Canedo is described as 5-foot-6 weighing 165 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Canedo drives a green late-90s model Buick or Oldsmobile. They believe he left in the car to an unknown location.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.