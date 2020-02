KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for someone who stole several items from a person at gunpoint.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says it happened just before 3 a.m. in the 1500 block of Lafayette Avenue, near the campus of Western Michigan University.

Police say the suspect stole the items from someone walking down the street, though it’s not clear what was taken.

We are working to find out if the victim of the robbery was hurt.