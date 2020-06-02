Tear gas used after KDPS reports vandalism downtown

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police have deployed tear gas as they respond to “active vandalism” downtown.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said responding officers were “meeting significant resistance from agitators” amid multiple reports of vandalism.

News 8 crews can see broken windows at multiple businesses and graffiti. There are several police officers in riot gear.

As of 1:10 a.m. News 8 crews could see smaller groups of only about five.

Please avoid the downtown Kalamazoo area. Officers are responding to multiple vandalism complaints in the area and meeting significant resistance from agitators. #staysafekzoo — KDPS (@KalPublicSafety) June 2, 2020

In a release, the city of Kalamazoo said police were dealing with “large crowds,” including some people destroying property.

KDPS started shutting down streets and asked people to stay away.

A smashed window in downtown Kalamazoo as police respond to multiple reports of vandalism. (June 2, 2020)

A broken window at the courthouse in downtown Kalamazoo on June 1, 2020.

Police respond to multiple reports of vandalism in downtown Kalamazoo. (June 2, 2020)

Police deploy tear gas in downtown Kalamazoo after multiple reports of vandalism on June 6, 2020.

Late Monday night, someone smashed some of the windows at the Kalamazoo County Courthouse. A short time later, a group of police rushed across the street and appeared to arrest one person.

Hours earlier, people had peacefully protested outside the courthouse over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and police brutality around the country.