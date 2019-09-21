Closings & Delays
Kalamazoo police investigate deadly shooting

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek
Posted: / Updated:
generic kalamazoo department of public safety_1520650777130.jpg.jpg

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) – A 20-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday morning.

Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers found the man at the Fox Ridge Apartment Complex around 7 a.m. He was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators said the man was rushed to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

News 8 is still working to learn more about the unnamed victim and the gunman. Stay connected with WOOD TV online and on their broadcast as the investigation unfolds.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911.

