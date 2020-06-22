Kalamazoo police investigate apartment complex shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers are investigating after a person was shot in Kalamazoo Monday.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m. on Fox Ridge Drive near Alamo Avenue.

Police say the shooting happened in the hallway of an apartment complex where several families and children were present.

Witnesses told police the suspects were two men and only one of them was armed.

Several bullet castings were found at the scene, police say.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are working to identity of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.