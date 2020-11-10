Kalamazoo police investigate 3 shootings

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo are investigating three shooting that happened Monday where several people were shot and one person was arrested.

The first incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Center Street near Hazard Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found two people shot and a vehicle that had also been hit by gunfire. The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They are both in stable condition, police say.

Around 5:45 p.m., Kalamazoo police say they responded to a call of shots fired on South Rose Street near West Lovell Street.

While on the scene, witnesses provided information on multiple vehicles involved. Police stopped a suspect vehicle that had one person inside. Police say the person was suffering from a gunshot wound. They also say a stolen firearm was found inside the car.

The person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say. The suspect, a 24-year-old of Kalamazoo, was then taken to the county jail on several weapons charges and concealing a stolen automobile.

Police say they believe there are other suspects who have not yet been found.

Around 6 p.m., police say they responded to a drive-by shooting on Woodbury Avenue near Ada Street.

Officers say two houses had been shot. Several children were inside, but no one was hurt.

Police say the suspect vehicle was described as a smaller sedan.

Anyone with information on any of theses incidents is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.48.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.