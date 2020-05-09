Kalamazoo police chase ends in arrest

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 23-year-old Kalamazoo resident was arrested on multiple gun and drug related charges Friday night after possibly firing off numerous gunshots and running from police, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Authorities said numerous gunshots were heard just north of where officers were located in the 1200 block of Oak Street. Police quickly spotted a person running and tried to stop the subject but the person continued to run from police leading officers to the 400 block of Ranney Street. A K9 was brought to the area and the person was found just a short distance away hiding under a porch.

Officers said they found a stolen handgun, crack cocaine, and different prescription medications.

A 23-year-old was arrested on multiple gun and drug related charges and currently is being held at the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.