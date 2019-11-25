Kalamazoo: Old Bronson Park candy canes had to go

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — After community uproar, Kalamazoo city officials are explaining why they had to replace the candy cane decorations in Bronson Park.

People have been expressing their displeasure that the new candy canes don’t look like the old ones. The old candy canes met in a triangular arch over the sidewalk. The new ones stand straight up and down.

In a Monday release, the city said the old candy canes had “been in poor shape for years now,” were “structurally unsound” and “did not meet (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessibility standards for height clearance angled over the sidewalks.”

The city noted that many people were upset that the new candy canes didn’t create an arch, so it said it will be adding lights and garlands between the candy canes “to help create that magical lighted walkway feel.”

Decorative candy canes on display at Bronson Park in Kalamazoo on Nov. 25, 2019.

“We greatly appreciate the passionate residents we have in Kalamazoo and our community’s live for traditions, including our beloved Candy Cane Lane. We also cherish and have fond memories of the previous candy canes,” the release read in part. “We appreciate everyone’s traditions held at Bronson Park’s Candy Cane Lane, and we are excited for the same traditions continuing with new candy canes.”

It also pointed out that previous candy cane set was not the original, saying it was bought in the 1990s.

The city said it was keeping about 10 of the old candy canes and looking at a way to use them. The others are going up for auction on biddergy.com on Dec. 3.

“We understand that changes like this can be hard,” the release concluded. “However, the meaning of the holiday season, and the time and memories spent with family and friends will continue to live on in Bronson Park.”