Kalamazoo officers search for assault suspect

Surveillance photos of a man accused of assaulting a woman in Kalamazoo on Oct. 12, 2019. (Courtesy of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for a man accused of assaulting a woman in Kalamazoo.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of E. Michigan Avenue and Farmers Alley.

The victim told officers she was walking when she was assaulted by a man she didn’t know, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Officers say a passerby saw the assault and intervened. That’s when the suspect stopped the attack and ran, police say.

A second witness told officers he saw the suspect following the woman immediately before the attack, police say.

As of Friday evening, the suspect has not been located. Nearby surveillance cameras captured photos of the suspect.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Kalamazoo Central Dispatch at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.