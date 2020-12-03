Kalamazoo officers look for missing teen

by: WOODTV.com staff

A courtesy photo of  Arianna Smith. (Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo officers are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Arianna Smith was reported missing by her family on Sept. 15. Her family was able to maintain some contact with her over the past few months, but she has not been heard from since before the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Smith is Black, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She was last seen at her Kalamazoo home. She was wearing Adidas jogging pants, black socks, black Nike sandals and a jean jacket, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

