Kalamazoo Metro to temporarily suspend regular bus services

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Metro Transit is temporarily suspending regular bus services starting April 2.

The company says total ridership has declined during the COVID-19 national emergency but is still higher than government and health official recommendations.

The suspension is set to go through at least April 13.

The Metro says it will still provide services for the community’s vulnerable populations and the essential workforce through the Metro Connect, its origin-to-destination transit service. Metro Connect rides will be free during this time.

Rides for essential trips can be scheduled by calling the transit center seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Essential transportation will be provided:

  • Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to midnight with work and medical trips only after 7 p.m.
  • Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for work and medical trips only.
  • Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for work trips only.

Saturday and Sunday rides must be scheduled the day before.

More information can be found on the company’s website or by calling 269.337.8222.

