David Anderson elected mayor in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — David Anderson will be the next mayor of Kalamazoo.

Anderson, who has been a city commissioner for 14 years, defeated three other candidates in Tuesday’s election.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Election results

“I see the city being a place where people want to live,” Anderson previously told News 8. “I saw 10 years ago, even eight years ago, young people not necessarily wanting to be in Kalamazoo. Now I see people wanting to live in Kalamazoo, wanting to buy houses in Kalamazoo.”

Anderson earned 3,917 votes, with 19 out of 19 precincts reporting. His nearest competitor, Western Michigan University professor Dr. David Benac, earned 2,536. Esteven Juarez and Corey Smith, each earned less than 500.

Those last few precincts came in. @DavidAndersonKZ will be the next @KalamazooCity mayor pic.twitter.com/HjZh6JyyjI — Nick Ponton (@nick_ponton) November 6, 2019

Anderson will take over for longtime Mayor Bobby Hopewell, who did not seek reelection.

Also in Kalamazoo, eight candidates are vying for three open spots on the city commission. Those races have not yet been called.