A June 2020 booking photo of Juan Richards from the Kalamazoo County Jail.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo who attacked the same person twice last summer will not serve more jail time.

Juan Richards was sentenced Tuesday to 240 days in jail with 240 days credit. He will also serve three years of probation.

Richards pleaded guilty in January to domestic abuse. He assaulted the same person two times in June 2020. The second time, he was armed with a gun.

The original charges against him included attempted murder.