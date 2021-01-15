Kalamazoo man pleads guilty to June 2020 assault

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

A June 2020 booking photo of Juan Richards from the Kalamazoo County Jail.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man has admitted to attacking someone last summer.

Juan Richards pleaded guilty Wednesday to a count of third-offense domestic abuse as a second-time habitual offender.

The charge carries a minimum sentence of five years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine; Richards’ prison term could be longer because he is a habitual offender.

Authorities say Richard assaulted the same person twice in June 2020, including once while armed with a gun after he was released from jail following the initial assault.

The original charges against him included attempted murder.

