Kalamazoo man falls through ice on Twin Lakes

ALAMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 42-year-old man was taken to the hospital after falling through the ice in Kalamazoo County.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Twin Lakes in the area of Ravine Road and F Avenue, in Alamo Township.

Several people were ice fishing when the Kalamazoo man fell through. He got his head above water but could not get out. He was able to get on to the ice, but quickly fell back in, deputies say.

Rescuers put him into a boat. He was brought to shore and walked on his own over to the ambulance that was waiting for him, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s unclear the man’s condition at this point.