Kalamazoo man dies following August shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a Kalamazoo man has died following an August shooting.

Kalamazoo police sent a release Thursday stating 31-year-old Brandon Montclair Kelley had died, and they are investigating the death as a homicide. No one has been arrested yet, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Aug. 25 on Ada Street near Woodbury Avenue.

Officers say several people called to report shots fired in the area. When they were canvassing the area, someone told them a man was shot, police say.

Police found Kelley with multiple gunshot wounds and began taking measures to save his life. He was then taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KDPS at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.