Kalamazoo man arrested for hundreds of threats to MSP

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man is in jail after Michigan State Police say he sent hundreds of threatening Facebook messages to their agency.

State police say the man sent nearly 300 text, audio and violent video messages to the MSP Facebook page via Facebook’s Messenger app.

Troopers say they arrested the 29-year-old man Wednesday after a search of his home turned up weapons, including long guns and air pistols modified to look like guns.

MSP is withholding the suspect’s name until he’s formally charged later Thursday. He faces a charge of making terroristic threats and using a computer to commit a crime.