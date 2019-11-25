Kalamazoo library to start new year fine-free

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Public Library announced that there will be no more late fines to start the new year.

Beginning Jan. 1, KPL will be fine-free. All current fines will be waived on Dec. 31.

They say this does not include lost or damaged material fees and referral charges. Any items overdue by 30 days will be considered lost or damaged and a bill will be sent out. Patrons are still responsible for paying for lost or damaged items.

KPL says they will send a series of reminders to return overdue items. After 10 days, accounts will be locked until those fines are paid.

In a statement KPL says that fines are not effective and don’t impact return rates.

“Overdue fines have unintentionally created a barrier to access for many library patrons,” Ryan Wieber, Director of Kalamazoo Public Library, said. “KPL has closely watched the positive case studies of fine-free libraries nationwide, and we are thrilled to stop the costly fine management process and welcome back thousands of patrons.”

Children’s materials at the library have been fine-free since 1989.

Many libraries around the county have stopped late fees. In June, Kent District Library stopped charging late fines and forgave outstanding fees.

KPL says fine-free is the future for libraries.

To learn more about KPS’s switch to fine-free, you can visit the library’s website.