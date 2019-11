KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One of Kalamazoo’s police dogs is retiring.

K-9 Jax will serve his last shift Monday.

He has been partnered with Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Sgt. Jeff DeBlecourt for nine years, according to the KDPS K9 Team’s Facebook page. In that time, the team says, he’s helped catch about 200 suspect and find some $56,000 in drugs.

Jax, who is 10.5 years old, will still live with DeBlecourt’s family.