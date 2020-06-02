Kalamazoo issues curfew; MI National Guard to assist

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A curfew will be in effect in Kalamazoo tonight and the Michigan National Guard has been called to assist.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Karianne Thomas said the curfew is 7 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday after receiving information that there are agitators planning to incite violence during protests planned for Tuesday.

Thomas said six people were arrested on eight charges after Tuesday’s vandalism. One officer was injured, and two police cruisers were damaged. Vandals damaged or looted more than 25 businesses, including Lana’s Boutique.

Authorities also responded to three suspicious fires overnight, including a fire at a vacant building in the city’s northside neighborhood.