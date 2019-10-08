Kalamazoo hits pause on recreational marijuana

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Kalamazoo on Monday decided not to start allowing recreational marijuana businesses quite yet.

In a unanimous vote, the Kalamazoo City Commission gave city staff a deadline of June 1, 2020 to bring them a completed opt-in ordinance.

If the city had not moved by Nov. 1, it would have been automatically opted in to the state program. The idea of the extension is to give city staff time to get public input and work on zoning regulations as the state works out rules.

The state expects to start taking recreational marijuana licensing applications at the start of November.

It is also working on a social equity program designed to assist “communities that have been disproportionately impacted by marijuana prohibition and enforcement” by helping them profit from recreational marijuana sales.

An updated list of the communities. This shows more than what is listed on the state’s website. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/XMHGJ3voJx — Kyle Mitchell (@JournalistKyle) October 7, 2019

The program, which Kalamazoo commissioners were briefed on during a Tuesday afternoon work session, would cut fees for qualified applicants.