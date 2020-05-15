Kalamazoo high schools to hold online graduations

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Public Schools says it will hold virtual graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020.

Dates have not yet been set for the celebrations for Kalamazoo Central, Loy Norrix and Phoenix seniors. When they are, the schools will be in touch with families.

“​The senior traditions that we have been accustomed to in the past have been altered significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kalamazoo Public Schools director of secondary education Johnny Edwards said Thursday, adding that has “brought great sadness to the community.”

“Given the restrictions on the assembly of large audiences in the state of Michigan, it is in the best interest, health, safety, and welfare of everyone to cancel all in-person senior celebrations, including graduation ceremonies,” he continued.

In-person ceremonies would have happened in June if not for the coronavirus pandemic that led to every K-12 school in the state being shut down.