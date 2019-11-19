Kalamazoo God’s Kitchen cancels Thanksgiving dinner

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — God’s Kitchen of Michigan’s Kalamazoo location has canceled its Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner this year.

The dinner was supposed to be held on Nov. 27 but was cancelled due to lack of funding and donations.

“This is the first time in our 8-year history that God’s Kitchen of Michigan has canceled a holiday event,” Pastor William Stein, co-founder and chairman of the soup kitchen, said.

God’s Kitchen says the Kalamazoo location will temporarily shutdown after Wednesday night’s dinner until funds are secure for the organization to resume operations.

They say the Christmas dinner could also be cancelled if the organization doesn’t reach its funding goal. Walmart in Oshtemo and Meijer in Portage have contributed to donations. The deadline to donate is Dec. 10.

Charitable and tax-deductible donations can be sent to God’s Kitchen of Michigan online to their GoFundMe account or by mail to P.O. Box 2632, Kalamazoo, Michigan 49003.