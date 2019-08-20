Kalamazoo gets share of $23M grant to fix train lines

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan is getting up to $23 million to upgrade railroad lines running from Kalamazoo to Dearborn.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced the grant funding Tuesday. The Federal Railroad Administration plans to give the Michigan Department of Transportation up to $23,335,165 to fix rails, crossties and track surfaces between the two cities.

The Kalamazoo-Dearborn State of Good Repair Project also includes replacing two railroad bridges in Jackson.

It’s unclear when the work is expected to begin and how long it will last.