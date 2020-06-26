Kalamazoo free summer movie series begins

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo is starting its free summer movie series.
Throughout the summer, the parks and recreation department will show a movie at different parks on select Fridays.
Below is the schedule:
- Saturday: “Secret Life of Pets 2” at Crane Park on 2001 S. Westnedge Ave.
- July 10: “Aladdin” (2019 version) at Milham Park on 607 E. Kilgore Road.
- July 24: People vote online for the film. The event will be at Spring Valley Park on 2600 Mt. Olivet Road.
- Aug. 7: People vote online for the film. It will be at Bronson Park on 200 S. Rose St.
- Aug. 21: “Missing Link” at Frays Park on 4400 Canterbury Ave.
The video screen will be set up at 6:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 7 p.m. Attendees can settle in their spots and spent time in the park before the film starts.
The city advises to protect themselves from COVID-19 by taking steps like practicing social distancing, frequent hand washing and staying home when sick.