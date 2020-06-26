Kalamazoo free summer movie series begins

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo is starting its free summer movie series.

Throughout the summer, the parks and recreation department will show a movie at different parks on select Fridays.

Below is the schedule:

The video screen will be set up at 6:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 7 p.m. Attendees can settle in their spots and spent time in the park before the film starts.

The city advises to protect themselves from COVID-19 by taking steps like practicing social distancing, frequent hand washing and staying home when sick.

